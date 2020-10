Photo courtesy Calvary Presbyterian Church

Chelsey Goodan helps host Calvary Presbyterian Church’s recent World Communion Project, which the Rev. Millason Dailey labeled a great success. Calvary congregants and other members of the community donated food to the church, and those in need of the supplies were free to come and pick up what they needed. “We had lots of people from the community show up and deliver food as well as pick it up,” said Dailey, Calvary’s pastor.