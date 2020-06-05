Sinclair to Serve as Principal at Arroyo Vista

The South Pasadena Unified School District has named Kim Sinclair as the new principal at Arroyo Vista Elementary School.

Expressing happiness over the appointment, district Superintendent Geoff Yantz said, “Mrs. Sinclair’s proven experience as a principal, curriculum coordinator and teacher within South Pasadena Unified will build upon Arroyo Vista’s outstanding educational environment while fostering critical relationships between students, parents, teachers and the community.”

For the past four years, Sinclair worked as the SPUSD coordinator of curriculum and assessment, a position that honed her expertise in research-based instructional strategies, assessments and teacher professional development. She previously served as principal of Marengo Elementary School for seven years.

At Marengo, the district said, Sinclair built a professional learning community where students, staff and parents worked collaboratively to provide an exemplary learning program for all students. She supported teachers as they implemented strategies such as thinking maps, cognitively guided instruction, project-based learning and differentiated instruction, helping Marengo earn “very high” ratings in all academic performance indicators on the California Dashboard.

Before becoming principal at Marengo, Sinclair worked as the district coordinator of testing and categorical programs and as a Marengo kindergarten, 1st- and 3rd-grade teacher. She also taught elementary school at the Coronado Unified, Los Angeles Unified and Clark County (Nevada) Unified districts and in Italy.

“I am honored and thrilled to join the families and staff at Arroyo Vista during a time when ideas about working together in unique ways that best support students, academically, as well as socially and emotionally, will be critical,” Sinclair said.

“My experience collaboratively bringing new initiatives into play while supporting students, teachers and families with respect will help build a strong team for the future.”

Sinclair earned a master’s degree in educational leadership from Cal State and a bachelor’s degree from Ball State University. She holds an administrative services credential and two teaching credentials.

Sinclair will take over leadership of Arroyo Vista on July 1. Her position at the district level as coordinator of curriculum and assessment will not be replaced due to budget reductions.