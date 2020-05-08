SkillsUSA Team at SPHS Shines Through Pandemic

Although the physical state conference was a casualty of the pandemic, the SkillsUSA organization recently honored the South Pasadena High School chapter of the program with several awards.

The chapter earned a Gold Level of Distinction in the Chapter Excellence Program, which requires members to plan and execute a year of activities based on the SkillsUSA Program of Work using SMART (specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, timebound) goals.

Additionally, Tuva-Helene Kateraas’ pin design was selected to represent the entire state of California at the State Conference. SPHS Chapter President Jolene Lee also was elected in the Virtual State Delegation session to serve on the SkillsUSA California State Officer Team for 2020-21.

Lee, along with SPHS members Henry Balding, Luyang Zhang and Andrew Cheung were profiled in the spring issue of SkillsUSA Champions magazine, currently available on the SkillsUSA website or in the form of a downloadable PDF.

Career and technical education teacher Sandra Matson-Fennell serves as the SPHS SkillsUSA.