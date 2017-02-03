SoPas Rotary Club Seeking Applicants to Receive Grants

The Rotary Club of South Pasadena is seeking applicants to receive grant funds from local non-profit organizations.

Applicants will be reviewed by the club’s community service committee and representatives of the requesting organization will be interviewed by a committee member. “The motto of Rotary is “Service Above Self,” said Camille Levee, president of the Rotary Club of South Pasadena. “By collaborating with other agencies, we increase our ability to help others.”

The majority of funds for community grants are raised by the club through the 6th annual Taste of South Pasadena, scheduled for this spring on April 19. “The committee seeks to award well defined and specific projects that will enhance the programs of the requesting organization and be beneficial to residents of the city of South Pasadena or adjacent communities,” continued Levee.

Applications and more information on how to apply can be found on the club’s website at www.southpasadenarotary.org. Applications must be submitted digitally by February 28. Awards will be announced and presented in March.