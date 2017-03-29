South Pas City Council Joins Mosquito and Vector Control

Concerned about the potential for mosquito-borne diseases coming to town, the South Pasadena City Council recently voted 4-1 to formally join the San Gabriel Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District.

South Pasadena City Manager Sergio Gonzalez said action by council members was a formal step required to join the Vector control. “This is one of the final steps to formally being annexed into the district so that South Pasadena can have services available by joining the Mosquito and Vector Control District,” explained Gonzalez.

Residents will be assessed roughly $12 annually on their property tax bills. Gonzalez said the city-wide fee adds up to roughly $70,000 to pay for the vector control.

South Pasadena City Council member Dr. Richard Schneider cast the lone dissenting vote against launching the annexation process, continuing to contend that joining the Vector Control District is unnecessary. “Mayor pro tem Richard Schneider believes the cost is a waste of money and the potential hazards of mosquito borne illnesses is so remote and doesn’t feel this is something that the city should pursue,” said Gonzalez.

Schneider stressed that the Zika virus is not a problem in the state of California and sees little reason for South Pasadena residents to pay for it.

In July 2016, the San Gabriel Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District sent out a release saying the San Gabriel Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District detects West Nile virus in Mosquitoes. “This confirms that mosquitoes in the San Gabriel Valley are actively circulating the virus and people are at risk of being infected,” wrote Jason Farned, the organization’s Public Information Officer.

Vector Control officials say it is critical that South Pasadena residents remove all standing water on their property to prevent mosquito production. Mosquitoes, according to a Vector Control report, lay their eggs in stagnant water such as neglected pools, buckets, miscellaneous containers, puddles, and ponds. Eggs can hatch and develop into biting adults in four to seven days.