South Pas High Drama Club Performs at Calvary Preschool

Friday evening saw the tradition of Storyteller’s Theatre Night continue at Calvary Preschool where families gathered and picnicked for an evening of storytelling.

The young actors from South Pasadena High School’s Drama Club performed five children’s stories for the little ones and their parents.

The crowd enjoyed performances of “Bear Wants More,” “The Odd Egg,” “In The Tall Tall Grass,” “Mushroom in the Rain” and “The Perfect Nest.” The performers included Adam Fagenson, Rose McCollough, Katie Chabot, Mateo Diez, Jackson Monical, Lindsey Calva, Wressey Baugham, Anders Keith and Morgan BeVard. Much to the delight of the little ones, the actors invited them to participate in the action.

“This longstanding partnership between the two schools is incredibly rewarding for the high school performers,” said SPHS drama teacher Nick Hoffa. “There is no better audience than little kids. They tell you right away if they believe you. And if they do, you get the best possible reaction.”

It’s a busy time for SPHS drama as immediately following the Calvary event, the students gave a command performance of their competition scenes from Fullerton Theatre Festival in the Little Theater at the high school. Next up for the department is the highly anticipated spring musical, “Peter Pan,” coming to the main stage April 28, 29 and 30. Tickets are on sale now at sphsasb.org or at SPHS main office and student bank.