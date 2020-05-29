South Pasadena Basketball Players Recognized

It was a season to remember for the South Pasadena High School boys’ and La Salle College Preparatory girls’ basketball programs, and one member from each team earned all-state honors from Cal-Hi Sports, an online publication that covers major high school athletics in the state.



SPHS standout Billy Reed III made the Division IV first team and Lancer Ellie Chen, a South Pasadena resident, was named one of the state’s freshmen to watch next season.

Reed averaged 24.2 points and 9.8 rebounds in 29 games, helping the Tigers clinch their first CIF Southern Section playoff berth in five years. He was one of six seniors to help South Pasadena, guided by first-year head coach Ernest Baskerville, finish with an overall record of 18-12 and place third in the Rio Hondo League standings.

“These seniors were great for us because they bought in early and helped the younger guys buy in,” Baskerville said of his experienced athletes after the squad’s playoff run. “The culture has definitely changed.”

Chen was just as impressive with 17.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 steals per contest during the winter campaign. La Salle finished the year with an overall mark of 26-9 and established a school record for wins in a season. The local standout led the Lancers to the CIF-SS Division IV-AA semifinals and a CIF State playoff appearance.

“Ellie was spectacular this year,” said La Salle head coach Scott Wiard. “We asked a lot of her, especially for a freshman, and she exceeded all expectations. Ellie was not only our leading scorer but was also tasked with guarding the other team’s best player most games. Ellie’s ability to score at all three levels made her a tough matchup. She was one of our hardest workers and her energy and enthusiasm elevated her teammates daily. We are looking forward to watching her develop and blossom into one of the best players in the area.”