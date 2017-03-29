South Pasadena Educational Foundation Offers a Variety of Camps for all Ages

South Pasadena Educational Foundational (SPEF) Camps provide students and athletes in the city with a foundation of fundamental skills, knowledge, character and leadership development.

SPEF Camps will focus on all aspects of the curriculum with emphasis on fundamental skill development appropriate for beginners to more experienced students and players.

Camps include:

Next Generation Coding Camp.

A.C. Green Basketball Leadership & Skills Camp.

Spef Art Camp: – World Cultures.

SPEF & ACE Golf Academy Camp – 3 Weeks Available.

SPEF Mandarin & Spanish Language Immersion Camp.

SPEF Soccer Skills Camp with Brit-West Soccer.

For more information, go to (626) 441-5810.