South Pasadena High Students Set Out for College Visits

On Monday, February 13, 54 SPHS students set out on a college field trip to visit the University of California, Irvine and to learn about various majors and campus life. Four additional field trips are planned this spring to University of the West, University of California-Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara City College and Pasadena City College for the Adelante Mujer conference. Counselor, Olinda Cazares, and teacher Anthony Chan oversaw the visit, funded by the SPHS Athletic Booster Club and SPHS Categorical Funds. Above SPHS 10th to 12th graders enjoy a visit to University of California, Irvine, Claire Trevor School of the Arts.
Zot! Zot! Zot! Yay UC Irvine!