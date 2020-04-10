South Pasadena Police Department Crime Report March 31 – April 6 2020

A Van Nuys woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after allegedly being involved in a traffic collision at the intersection of Huntington Drive and Fair Oaks Avenue at 12:42 a.m. Monday, April 6.

A South Pasadena man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after being found allegedly unresponsive in his vehicle in the 1600 block of Via Del Rey at 9:43 p.m. Saturday, March 28.

A heavy duty Ford pickup truck was reported stolen from where it was parked in the 700 block of Mound Avenue from 10:10 a.m. Thursday, April 2, to 5:40 p.m. Saturday, April 4.

A heavy duty Ford pickup truck was reported stolen from where it was parked on Amberwood Drive from 12:04-12:31 p.m. Sunday, April 5.

A Honda sedan was reported stolen from where it was parked in the 1600 block of Spruce Street from 9 p.m. Saturday, April 4, to 12:35 p.m. Sunday, April 5.

An Acura vehicle was reported stolen from where it was parked in the 1300 block of Huntington Drive from 3:48-4:13 p.m. Monday, April 6.

A Honda sedan was recovered shortly after being stolen from where it was parked in the 100 block of Monterey Road at 9:04 a.m. Wednesday, April 1.

An unidentified man was seen stealing headphones from a home in the 300 block of Grace Drive that was burglarized starting at 11:31 p.m. Monday, March 30. The man was described as Hispanic with black hair and black thick framed glasses, around 30 years old, 6 feet tall, 160-180 pounds and wearing a black baseball cap, red jacket, black pants and black shoes.

An Irvine man was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting medication, coffee and toiletries from the Vons on Fair Oaks Avenue at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 31.

A Los Angeles man was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting razors and lighters from the Vons on Fair Oaks Avenue at 9:03 p.m. Sunday, April 5.

Two vehicles parked in the 600 block of Meridian Avenue were burglarized at 1:30 a.m. Sunday, March 29, after the thief smashed through windows. A gym bag with gym equipment was reported stolen from a Chevrolet car and food was reported stolen from a Toyota SUV.

Tools were reported stolen from a Chevrolet minivan parked in the 200 block of Monterey Road from 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, April 1. A back passenger side window was smashed.

An unknown person was reported to have punctured the fuel tank on a Kia SUV parked in the 1100 block of Huntington Drive at 6:25 a.m. Monday, April 6.

A transient man was arrested on suspicion of trespassing at the Vons on Fair Oaks Avenue at 7:02 p.m. Sunday, March 29.

A mailbox was reported stolen from a home in the 1900 block of Illinois Drive at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 1.

A bicycle was reported stolen from the back yard of a home in the 1700 block of Fremont Avenue sometime from 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 31, to 5 a.m. Wednesday, April 1.

A license plate on a Mercedes-Benz vehicle parked in the 700 block of Fair Oaks Avenue was reported stolen sometime from 4:19-4:41 p.m. Friday, April 3.

A registration tab on a license plate on Lexus sedan parked on Warwick Place was reported stolen sometime from 4-7:45 p.m. Wednesday, April 1.

These alleged crimes and incidents were reported to the South Pasadena Police Department between Tuesday, March 31, and Monday, April 6. Information was gathered from a weekly crime summary published by SPPD’s Crime Prevention Unit.