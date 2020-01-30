South Pasadena Review Sold To Outlook Owner

The South Pasadena Review ownership has announced that the newspaper has been sold this week to the newspaper group that controls the Outlook Newspaper group. Andy and Carie Salter, who have owned The Review for nearly three years, have sold the publication to Outlook Publisher Charlie Plowman. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“The Salters have done a marvelous job over the past three years with their commitment to community journalism and covering this city,” Plowman said. “Their leadership and dedication over the years has shown how much they care about South Pasadena.”

“We are going to keep the iconic name of the South Pasadena Review. It’s worth its weight in gold as this newspaper has been the fabric of the community for 132 years. Its brand speaks for itself.”

“What readers will be seeing in the coming weeks and months is that we will showcase excellent writers to cover local events, write features, perform investigative reporting, and highlight the community’s youth through their achievements in academics, athletics and the arts, and other accomplishments.”

“The upcoming editions of the South Pasadena Review should be quite appealing to residents of the city. We will focus on staying true to our mission and values.”

The Salters commented, “We have thoroughly enjoyed owning the Review and are grateful for our dedicated staff and the support we have received from the community as well as our subscribers and advertising partners. We believe the Review will be in good hands with Charlie and his team, who are excellent operators and have some interesting ideas regarding how to take the publication to the next level.”

The neighboring San Marino Tribune weekly newspaper was also included in the acquisition. The Outlook also continues to publish weekly newspapers in Pasadena and La Canada Flintridge. The Salters will continue to own and publish The Quarterly Magazine. This week’s issue of the Review, which was founded in 1888, will be the last issue published under the Salters’ ownership.