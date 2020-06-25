South Pasadena Student Earns NOBLE Chapter Scholarship

Tanner Holmes of South Pasadena was among the recipents honored by the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement, which has long embraced a role as “the conscience of law enforcement.” Its San Gabriel Valley Chapter has carried out the mission through outreach programs that not only educate but nurture, strengthen and validate youth.

During the past years, NOBLE-SGV has overseen the distribution of more than $30,000 to high school students across the region. And though the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the organization’s Annual Scholarship Breakfast this year, NOBLE-SGV nevertheless was able to award $1,000 scholarships to 12 students in the region, thanks to the benevolence and support of members and sponsors.

In addition to South Pasadena High School’s Holmes, the recipients from the class of 2020 included Ariana Kretz of John Burroughs High School in Burbank, Rebecca Audette of Burbank High School, Natalie Casal of John Muir High School in Pasadena, Candrha Lopez of Pasadena High School, Jamila Cummings of Pasadena High, Jai Bailey of John Muir, Malia Teran of Pasadena High, Berlin Aguayo of John Burroughs, Joseph Dolloway of John Muir, Purvaja Balaji of San Marino High School, and Xiomara McDonald of Marshall Fundamental School in Pasadena.

Earlier this month, the NOBLE-SGV executive board and scholarship committee traveled to each recipient’s home and presented scholarship checks. Pasadena Unified School District Board of Education member Michelle Richardson Bailey and Tournament of Roses/John Muir Alumni Association member Jill Hawkins took part in the presentations. Burbank police Deputy Chief Mike Albanese, a longtime NOBLE-SGV supporter, also participated, presenting the scholarship he and his staff personally funded the past few years.

The San Gabriel Valley Chapter also thanks its sponsors, including Pasadena Sandwich Co./Fink Memorial Fund, Pasadena Federal Credit Union, Burbank Police Command Staff, Pasadena Black Municipal Employees’ Association, and the Tournament of Roses.