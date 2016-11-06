South Pawsadena Dog Park Official Opening Today

Many come out to the official Dog Park Openingin in South Pasadena

Dog lovers and their four-legged friends descended upon Arroyo Park Saturday morning for the opening of the new South Paws-adena Dog Park.

City officials cleverly called the occasion a “leash cutting” as dignitaries did just that – cut a leash to open up the newest amenity in town.

Many parked on Arroyo drive and followed a path, complete with paw prints, down to the park at 650 Stoney Drive in the city.

The festive event featured areas for large and small dogs, plus inflatable bouncers for children, a photo booth where dog owners could walk away with a free picture with their pet, an opportunity to adopt a dog from the Pasadena Humane Society, as well as receive dog licenses.

“I’m glad to have a dog park,” said resident Polly Wheaten, joined by her dog Wheaton.