Alabama governor defiant as sex scandal trouble mounts MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley simultaneously sued to block potential impeachment proceedings and apologized to voters Friday, assuring them he has done nothing illegal and vowing to stay in office in the face of a sex-tinged scandal. The Associated Press

New York police set to deploy 1,200 bodycams around the city NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department is set to deploy the first body cameras to officers after resolving some of the thorniest issues on when to switch on the camera, how long to keep the tape and when to tell the public they're being recorded. The Associated Press

Gorsuch may be decisive vote in divisive Supreme Court cases WASHINGTON (AP) — With Neil Gorsuch's confirmation as the 113th Supreme Court justice on Friday, it won't be long before he starts revealing what he really thinks about a range of hot topics he repeatedly sidestepped during his confirmation hearing. The Associated Press

California governor declares end to drought emergency SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Jerry Brown declared an end to California's historic drought Friday, lifting emergency orders that had forced residents to stop running sprinklers as often and encouraged them to rip out thirsty lawns during the state's driest four-year period on record. The Associated Press