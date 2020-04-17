SPHS Gym Construction Is Progressing

Construction work at South Pasadena High School is ongoing despite a variety of social restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as weather setbacks.

South Pasadena Unified School District officials report they are adhering to guidelines made by local, state and federal governments to continue the construction work at the school’s gymnasium. Workers have in recent weeks continued with installation of mechanical systems, electrical wiring and plumbing as they prepare to close the walls at the facility. The main concrete subfloor is being prepared for the new concrete slab to be poured over it, officials said, and painting has started in the practice gym interior.