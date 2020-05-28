SPHS Seniors’ Drive-Thru Graduation Ceremony June 3

South Pasadena High School seniors will, in fact, get their drive-thru graduation ceremony next week after all.

The decision followed relaxing guidelines from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health this week regarding pandemic restrictions. The school initially planned to hold graduation this way, but then decided against it on the advice of the department.

SPHS will have a large sign installed on the auditorium steps from June 1-4, where graduating seniors and their families can stage graduation photos. This will not be permitted during the drive-thru ceremony itself, as no one will be allowed to exit their vehicles for the ceremony.

The graduation ceremony begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 3. Families are asked to approach campus from the west — using Diamond Avenue and Lyndon Street — and enter the school parking lot through the Lyndon Street gate. As families slowly proceed, students will receive a symbolic diploma cover and be directed to exit left toward Fremont Avenue.

Vehicles must be fully enclosed and contain only family members from the same household. Graduating seniors should be wearing their caps and gowns — and a face covering — and sit in the front passenger seat for the ceremony. Vehicles should have a sign with the seniors’ names written in large black lettering on both the driver’s side and passenger’s side doors. Twins should be seated in the front passenger seat and rear seat on the same side.

The virtual ceremony will be streamed on YouTube beginning at 8 p.m. after the drive-thru ceremony, and will include baccalaureate speeches, graduation speeches, a photo collage, the conferring of diplomas and a performance. Families will receive links to this video.

Families are asked to return to the school from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Thursday, June 4, to pick up actual diplomas, receive gifts and other awards and drop off books, supplies and borrowed caps and gowns. Families are asked to arrive from Fremont Avenue and exit at Lyndon Street this time, and to keep the signs on vehicles.

As for dressing for the ceremony, Principal Janet Anderson offered these style tips:

Wear full-length pants the same color of their gown

For dresses, the dress hem should not be longer than the gown itself, and should be light enough in color and non-patterned so it does not detract from the gown (particularly a white gown)

Ties and white shirts make for a very dignified look

The mortarboard (graduation hat) is worn parallel to the ground, not on the back of the head

Gowns should be zipped

Shoes and socks should not be the focus but rather blend as well as possible

Additionally, the Senior Awards Night virtual ceremony video will be streamed from YouTube at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, and families will individually receive links to that video.

Eighth-graders will get a similar promotion ceremony at South Pasadena Middle School from 3-5 p.m. Monday, June 1. Students with last names A through Le- should arrive from 3-4 p.m. and students with last names Li- through Z should arrive from 4-5 p.m. Families should approach via Oak Street, turn onto Fair Oaks Avenue and enter the SPMS parking lot from there. School staff will direct traffic in the parking lot.

An 8th-grade promotion ceremony video will be streamed after the drive-through ceremony, at 6 p.m. Links will be sent out.