SPUSD Holds Off on Discussing Possible Bids on Property

The South Pasadena Unified School District plans to publicly address possible bids on the site of its main office at a future meeting, but has not yet identified when.

Mum’s the word, generally, after the bidding period expired on Friday, June 26. The SPUSD Board of Education did not report any action or decisions after a closed session on Tuesday night that had only one agenda item: a conference with a real property negotiator regarding the approximately three-acre property at 1020 El Centro St.

“The Board and District team will be reviewing the proposals in preparation for negotiations,” Superintendent Geoff Yantz wrote in a statement Monday. “Assuming an agreement is reached, the Board will approve the agreement at a future Board meeting.”

The district added that it could not disclose the number of bids received because that could compromise the negotiating process with any interested parties.

Sale of the property remains the sole condition needed to trigger the district’s $10.75 million purchase of its proposed future home, the property at 1100 El Centro St., which lies directly across Fairview Avenue from the current headquarters. Though the SPUSD’s building is historic and picturesque, Yantz and school board members contend that the district’s needs have long outgrown the structure’s 16,000 square feet. Additionally, the building — constructed more than 100 years ago — may require up to $6 million in renovations.

Indirect pressure from the city also plays a likely role in the amicable change of venue. The Mission Street Specific Plan lays out South Pasadena’s s objectives for the area.

The intended new location, which presently houses the Collins Collins Muir & Stewart law firm, boasts more than 20,000 square feet in a structure erected in the 1970s. The school board agreed to the purchase of the building and the sale of the current office at its June 9 meeting.