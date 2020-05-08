SPUSD Salutes Cafeteria Workers

In observance of School Lunch Hero Day on Friday, May 1, officials with South Pasadena Unified School District tipped their caps to the district’s cafeteria staff, who have served nearly 30,000 meals to families with children since the pandemic closed school in mid-March.

The cafeteria staff switched gears in a matter of hours when the district announced on March 13 that schools would close because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The team filed waivers, created menus and developed production plans to ensure that families in need were offered breakfast and lunch, Monday through Friday. All staff members consistently adhere to social distancing and safety measures as they prepare healthy meals for our students, follow strict nutrition standards and offer service with a smile.