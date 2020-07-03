Streets to Be Decorated for Fourth of July

Though the usual festivities cannot happen as a result of the county’s pandemic restrictions, South Pasadenans are still able to have a modicum of celebration for the Fourth of July this year.

The South Pasadena Chamber of Commerce has teamed up with the city, the South Pasadena Arts Council, Transition South Pasadena and the Festival of Balloons Committee to decorate local streets ahead of the holiday, with hopes to encourage residents to bring their business to newly reopened restaurants and shops.

Posters created by local residents are displayed along Fair Oaks Avenue and Mission Street. Strings of environmentally friendly hand-sewn flags created by members of Transition South Pasadena adorn the walkways. Several local businesses now sport special displays for their shop windows, an effort made possible by SPARC’s coordinating with local student artists.

Businesses and eateries plan to have holiday specials on Saturday, and many also will be open on Sunday, July 5, to welcome customers. Those who plan to shop and eat must wear face coverings and practice social distancing. The city has placed numerous picnic tables on Meridian Avenue, near the history museum, for families to enjoy a meal together at a safe distance from others.