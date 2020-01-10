Take Big Bites

Whether you’re looking to discover some new cuisine or just want to return to an old favorite eatery, “dineL.A. Restaurant Week” surely has something for you.

The 15-day, county-wide event, which takes place twice a year, is back from Jan. 17 to 31, and includes more than 400 participating restaurants — including Canoe House and Shiro Restaurant in South Pasadena.

Put on by the Los Angeles Tourism and Convention Board, “dineL.A.’’ showcases the diverse culinary experiences the L.A. area has to offer. During the event, diners enjoy special lunch and dinner menus at a variety of eateries, each offering something unique, some at special prices.

Canoe House, at 805 Fair Oaks Ave., has been participating in “dineL.A.’’ since 2012, and is offering both a two-course lunch prix fixe menu and a three-course dinner menu.

“We do ‘dineL.A.’ every year,” said Shelby Hupp, manager at Canoe House. “Some items we’ve offered on our special menu since we first opened. We’re looking for new friends, and we want people to get to know our restaurant, try out our new dishes and discover our favorites.”

Canoe House’s lunch menu includes a choice of an entrée, plus a starter or dessert. Starter options include spicy tuna on crispy rice and lemongrass coconut cream garnished with crab and cilantro, while entrees range from a brie burger and Hawaiian fried rice to crispy avocado street tacos and Thai chicken salad. For guests going the dessert route, Canoe House offers a choice between key lime pie or pineapple upside-down cake. Canoe House’s ‘dineL.A.’ lunch menu costs $15 per person and is available until 4 p.m. daily.

For dinner, guests receive an entree, plus an appetizer and dessert. Appetizers include crispy truffled brussels and gazpacho soup, while entrees include herb crusted mahi mahi, broiled flat iron steak and buttermilk fried-chicken, with carrot cake, key lime pie or apple boysenberry cobbler. Canoe House’s ‘dineL.A.’ dinner menu costs $29 per person and is available Sunday to Thursday from 4 to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Shiro Restaurant, at 1505 Mission St., specializes in creative French-Japanese fare and has participated in ‘dineL.A.’ for the past 10 years.

This year it is offering a “Special Shiro Experience’’ that features three courses for $49 per person. Menu options include seared salmon carpaccio, Canadian sea scallops, New Zealand lamb chops and more, while dessert consists of a chocolate souffle tart or Shiro’s house special apple tart. There is an optional wine pairing for an additional $15 per person that features a flight of three varietals with the guest’s choice between red or white wine.

“We started participating in ‘dineL.A.’ to draw more crowds and to give more exposure to somebody that has never dined outside of Central Los Angeles or the West Side, and it has worked out well for us,” said Irene Yokoi, co-owner of Shiro. “We do something different with our menu every year. Our menu provides an introduction to our signature dishes like Shiro’s Wonton Ravioli, which we always include.”

Another nearby option is the Royce Wood-Fired-Steakhouse at The Langham Hotel in Pasadena, which is offering a special prix-fixe menu priced at $99 per person. The meal, which will be prepared by Chef Dominique Shelton, starts with a complimentary amuse-bouche and includes servings of Dungeness crab cake, roasted baby beets, truffle risotto, wood-fired Aspen Ridge New York steak and beignets in chocolate Frangelico sauce for dessert.

For the complete list of participating restaurants throughout Los Angeles, visit www.discoverlosangeles.com/dinela.