‘Taps’ Hits the Perfect Note on Memorial Day

South Pasadena resident Lissa Reynolds was quick to deflect when asked about her participation in Monday afternoon’s National Moment of Remembrance on Memorial Day.

“It was Steve Hartman,” said Reynolds of the longtime CBS News contributor.

Reynolds was watching what she said is her “absolute favorite television program,” this past Sunday morning when Hartman presented a short feature on “Taps,” the iconic bugle call that is frequently associated with soldiers who have lost their lives in battle.

Hartman’s salute was slated to coincide with the National Moment of Remembrance, an annual event that asks Americans, wherever they are at 3 p.m. local time on Memorial Day, to pause for the duration of one minute to remember those who have died in military service to the United States. The moment was first proclaimed in May 2000 for Memorial Day that year, and was put into law by the U.S. Congress in December 2000. The 3 p.m. time slot was chosen because it is the time when most Americans are enjoying time off from work for the national holiday.

Reynolds was so moved by Hartman’s piece that she sent out a message on social media and also asked a neighbor, John Grab, to play the call on his trombone for a small group. That group included South Pasadena Mayor Bob Joe, who was contacted by Reynolds in their neighborhood. Reynolds’ husband, esteemed actor and Vietnam veteran James Reynolds, was also in attendance.

“It was a really nice moment with a few neighbors,” said Reynolds. “‘Taps’ is such a short tune and is made for a beautiful moment.” Reynolds said that Hartman’s tribute to the tradition “choked me up.”

“If Steve Hartman is going to ask for help from viewers to keep this tradition alive, I am going to do it,” said Reynolds.