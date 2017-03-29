Teachers Reenact Children’s Books at Monterey Hills School

Students of all ages, encouraged to wear robes and pajamas, bottom left, joined in at the Monterey Hills Elementary School Pajama Story Night last week on campus.

While many snuggled up with pillows and teddy bears, Monterey Hills School teachers were busy on stage reenacting a series of children’s books during the 90-minute event. Top left, from left, teacher Nan Freitas, MHS Principal Dr. Laurie Narro and Assistant Principal Jessica Zavala performed on stage to the book “Princess and the Pig” by Jonathan Emmett. In the book, there’s been a terrible mix-up in the royal nursery. Priscilla the princess has accidentally switched places with Pigmella, the farmer’s new piglet.

Photo above right, from left, Priya Trachtenbery read the book “King Bounce the First” by Helme Heine as teacher Ron Millar showed his acting skills. When a king bounces on his bed at night to forget weighty matters of state, his ministers decide that such behavior is not worthy of a king.