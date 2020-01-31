The Weekly Crime Summary 1.31.2020

The weekly Crime Summary is a list of reported auto thefts, burglaries, robberies and other activities occurring in the City of South Pasadena, as provided by the SPPD. Being an alert and well-informed citizen makes you less of a target to a criminal. Remember, call the South Pasadena Police Department at (626) 403-7270 to report any suspicious activity.

RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY

• 1-24-20, 2:26 p.m. to 3:07 p.m., 900 block of Fremont. Officer contacts suspect and finds suspect to be in possession of stolen property. SUSPECT ARRESTED: Male, black, 35, Los Angeles. LOSS: Wallet, cell phone (recovered).

THEFT

• 1-23-20, 6 p.m. to 1-24-20, 3 p.m., 700 block of Charter Oak. ’07 Toyota Prius. Suspect(s) tamper with victim’s vehicle.

• 1-15-20, 3:18 p.m. to 3:19 p.m., 1100 block of Diamond. Suspect(s) take loss from victim’s mail. LOSS: Credit card.

• 1-26-20, 4:57 p.m. to 5:43 p.m., 1100 block of Fair Oaks. Suspect takes loss and leaves store without paying. SUSPECT ARRESTED: Male, black, 24, Lancaster. LOSS: Laundry detergent, liquor.

• 1-22-20, 10:51 a.m. to 1-27-20, 12:09 p.m., 1000 block of El Centro. Suspect(s) take loss from victim’s unlocked vehicle. Suspect(s) later use victim’s information to make an unauthorized transaction. LOSS: Phone.

DUI

• 1-19-20, 12:46 a.m. to 1:34 a.m., 1000 block of Arroyo. Officer responds to a call regarding a vehicle driving with a partially detached bumper. Officer finds suspect to be driving under the influence of alcohol. SUSPECT ARRESTED: Male, Hispanic, 32, South El Monte.

• 1-11-20, 11:29 p.m. to 1-12-20, 12:01 a.m., Marmion Way/110 Freeway. Officer stops suspect for a traffic violation and finds suspect to be driving under the influence of a drug. SUSPECT ARRESTED: Male, white, 22, Los Angeles.

• 1-26-20, 9:59 p.m. to 10:47 p.m., Fremont/Grevelia. Officer responds to a call regarding a traffic collision and finds suspect to be driving under the influence of alcohol. SUSPECT ARRESTED: Female, black, 38, Pasadena.

IDENTITY THEFT / CREDIT-CARD FRAUD / CHECK FRAUD

• 1-27-20, 1:35 PM to 1:44 PM. Suspect(s) alter and cash victim’s checks.

COMMERCIAL BURGLARY

• 1-23-20, 6 p.m. to 1-24-20, 8:30 a.m., 1300 block of Fair Oaks (Zen 2002 Hair Salon). Suspect(s) gain entry into business by smashing a glass door. LOSS: Jewelry, cash, merchandise.

RESIDENTIAL BURGLARY

• 1-13-20, 2 p.m. to 1-20-20, 2 p.m., 2000 block of Meridian. Suspect(s) use a pry tool to gain access to victim’s storage unit. LOSS: Bicycles.

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

• 1-22-20, 1:43 p.m. to 2:19 p.m., 1600 block of Hope. Officer stops suspect for a traffic violation and finds suspect to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. SUSPECT ARRESTED: Male, Hispanic, 34, Upland.

• 1-26-20, 4:56 a.m. to 5:12 a.m., 900 block of Arroyo. Officer contacts suspect and finds suspect to be in possession of methamphetamine. SUSPECT ARRESTED: Male, Hispanic, 33, Los Angeles.

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA ON SCHOOL GROUNDS

• 1-22-20, 11:05 a.m., 1400 block of Fremont. Subject brings marijuana onto school grounds. SUBJECT CITED: Male, juvenile.

DRUNK IN PUBLIC

• 1-23-20, 10:38 p.m. to 11 p.m., Fair Oaks/Bank. Officer responds to a call regarding a subject walking into traffic and finds suspect to be under the influence of alcohol and unable to care for herself. SUSPECT ARRESTED: Female, Hispanic, 43, South Pasadena.

RESISTING / OBSTRUCTING

• 1-23-20, 11:21 p.m. to 1-24-20, 12:07 a.m., Monterey/Diamond. Officers respond to a call regarding two subjects fighting. Suspect is found to be in violation of a court order. Suspect attempts to flee from officers. SUSPECT ARRESTED: Male, Hispanic, 21, Los Angeles.