The Weekly Crime Summary 1.31.2020

The weekly Crime Summary is a list of reported auto thefts, burglaries, robberies and other activities occurring in the City of South Pasadena, as provided by the SPPD. Being an alert and well-informed citizen makes you less of a target to a criminal. Remember, call the South Pasadena Police Department at (626) 403-7270 to report any suspicious activity.

RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY

• 1-24-20, 2:26 p.m. to 3:07 p.m., 900 block of Fremont. Officer contacts suspect and finds suspect to be in possession of stolen property. SUSPECT ARRESTED: Male, black, 35, Los Angeles. LOSS: Wallet, cell phone (recovered).

THEFT

• 1-23-20, 6 p.m. to 1-24-20, 3 p.m., 700 block of Charter Oak. ’07 Toyota Prius. Suspect(s) tamper with victim’s vehicle.

• 1-15-20, 3:18 p.m. to 3:19 p.m., 1100 block of Diamond. Suspect(s) take loss from victim’s mail. LOSS: Credit card.

 • 1-26-20, 4:57 p.m. to 5:43 p.m., 1100 block of Fair Oaks. Suspect takes loss and leaves store without paying. SUSPECT ARRESTED: Male, black, 24, Lancaster. LOSS: Laundry detergent, liquor.

• 1-22-20, 10:51 a.m. to 1-27-20, 12:09 p.m., 1000 block of El Centro. Suspect(s) take loss from victim’s unlocked vehicle. Suspect(s) later use victim’s information to make an unauthorized transaction. LOSS: Phone.

DUI

• 1-19-20, 12:46 a.m. to 1:34 a.m., 1000 block of Arroyo. Officer responds to a call regarding a vehicle driving with a partially detached bumper. Officer finds suspect to be driving under the influence of alcohol. SUSPECT ARRESTED: Male, Hispanic, 32, South El Monte.

• 1-11-20, 11:29 p.m. to 1-12-20, 12:01 a.m., Marmion Way/110 Freeway. Officer stops suspect for a traffic violation and finds suspect to be driving under the influence of a drug. SUSPECT ARRESTED: Male, white, 22, Los Angeles.

• 1-26-20, 9:59 p.m. to 10:47 p.m., Fremont/Grevelia. Officer responds to a call regarding a traffic collision and finds suspect to be driving under the influence of alcohol. SUSPECT ARRESTED: Female, black, 38, Pasadena.

IDENTITY THEFT / CREDIT-CARD FRAUD / CHECK FRAUD

• 1-27-20, 1:35 PM to 1:44 PM. Suspect(s) alter and cash victim’s checks.

COMMERCIAL BURGLARY

• 1-23-20, 6 p.m. to 1-24-20, 8:30 a.m., 1300 block of Fair Oaks (Zen 2002 Hair Salon). Suspect(s) gain entry into business by smashing a glass door. LOSS: Jewelry, cash, merchandise.

RESIDENTIAL BURGLARY

• 1-13-20, 2 p.m. to 1-20-20, 2 p.m., 2000 block of Meridian. Suspect(s) use a pry tool to gain access to victim’s storage unit. LOSS: Bicycles.

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

• 1-22-20, 1:43 p.m. to 2:19 p.m., 1600 block of Hope. Officer stops suspect for a traffic violation and finds suspect to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. SUSPECT ARRESTED: Male, Hispanic, 34, Upland.

• 1-26-20, 4:56 a.m. to 5:12 a.m., 900 block of Arroyo. Officer contacts suspect and finds suspect to be in possession of methamphetamine. SUSPECT ARRESTED: Male, Hispanic, 33, Los Angeles.

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA ON SCHOOL GROUNDS

• 1-22-20, 11:05 a.m., 1400 block of Fremont. Subject brings marijuana onto school grounds. SUBJECT CITED: Male, juvenile.

DRUNK IN PUBLIC

• 1-23-20, 10:38 p.m. to 11 p.m., Fair Oaks/Bank. Officer responds to a call regarding a subject walking into traffic and finds suspect to be under the influence of alcohol and unable to care for herself. SUSPECT ARRESTED: Female, Hispanic, 43, South Pasadena.

RESISTING / OBSTRUCTING

• 1-23-20, 11:21 p.m. to 1-24-20, 12:07 a.m., Monterey/Diamond. Officers respond to a call regarding two subjects fighting. Suspect is found to be in violation of a court order. Suspect attempts to flee from officers. SUSPECT ARRESTED: Male, Hispanic, 21, Los Angeles.

MONITORING FREMONT AVENUE Following a recent fatal motorcycle accident on Fremont Avenue, plus renewed complaints from area residents that the busy street presents persistent safety and noise problems, South Pas police recently installed this speed monitor on the southbound side of the street, between Columbia and Buena Vista. The City Council also recently vowed to look into the issue further. Photo by Henk Friezer
