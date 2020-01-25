Title For U10 Soccer Girls

The girls U10 AYSO Extra soccer team from Region 214 — the South Pasadena/San Marino Tigers — took first place in the Pony Express Tournament in Corona last weekend.

The team played six games over three days and won its last game of pool play on Sunday afternoon to make it to the medal round on Monday. The Tigers then beat South Redondo’s AYSO Extra team in the semifinals, then Santa Monica’s AYSO Extra team in the finals, both with scores of 2-1.

Coach Katie Hanburger attributed the wins to the girls’ “never-give-up” attitude.