Title For U10 Soccer Girls

By

Pictured at top are: (top row): Katie Hanburger (coach), Amelia Samuels, Sophia Inclan, Jayda Nakagawa, Lucia Mahler, Bryan Samuels (coach), Ramona Nichols; (bottom row): Esme Osugi and Sawyer Pellant. Juliet Dewey is not pictured.

The girls U10 AYSO Extra soccer team from Region 214 — the South Pasadena/San Marino Tigers — took first place in the Pony Express Tournament in Corona last weekend.

The team played six games over three days and won its last game of pool play on Sunday afternoon to make it to the medal round on Monday. The Tigers then beat South Redondo’s AYSO Extra team in the semifinals, then Santa Monica’s AYSO Extra team in the finals, both with scores of 2-1.

Coach Katie Hanburger attributed the wins to the girls’ “never-give-up” attitude.

The team gets together to hoist the trophy.
