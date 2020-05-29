Tomas Don Nott – Obituary

Tomas Don Nott was born in 1940 in Boyle Heights, Los Angeles. He graduated from the USC School of Architecture in 1965.

Tom designed projects as varied as work for the Los Angeles Olympics, L.A. subway, numerous business parks and countless residential projects.

Tom designed and built his first home in South Pasadena in 1969. He lived continuously in this house for 51 years, constantly improving it.

Tom and his son Jeff started Nott and Associates Design Build Firm on Mission Street in South Pasadena in 1997. Tom and Jeff Nott have completed 250 projects in South Pasadena and 450 in Southern California in the last 40 years. Nott and Associates has won numerous awards for design and historic preservation.

Taking tremendous pride in his work, Tom restored and added to the historic fabric of South Pasadena his entire time here. Tom was a seasoned Jazz musician who played with the Trojan Marching Band at USC and many musical groups including the Maestros of Pasadena.

Tom is survived by 3 children Kathy, Jeffrey and Brain Nott and 8 grandchildren. Tom’s Son Jeffrey continues to run Nott and Associates with the same standards and pride as they have together for the last 24 years.

We miss you Tom. You will be forever in our memories and prayers.