Tournament of Roses Court Meet Cinderella at Playhouse

Continuing to keep a busy schedule this time of year, the 2017 Tournament of Roses Royal Court met Cinderella (Lauren Taylor) onstage recently at the Pasadena Playhouse.

Quickly moving from place to place, the Tournament of Roses Rose Parade Royal Court will attend nearly 100 community and media functions, acting as ambassadors of the Association and the Pasadena community at large. Their reign will culminate on Monday, January 2nd, 2017 with the 128th Rose Parade and the 103rd Rose Bowl Game.

Rose Queen Victoria Cecilia Castellanos, is a senior at Temple City High School. The Rose Princesses are: Audrey Mariam Cameron, Blair High School; Maya Kawaguchi Khan, Arcadia High School; Shannon Tracy Larsuel, Mayfield Senior School; Autumn Marie Lundy, Polytechnic School; Natalie Rose Petrosian, La Cañada High School; and Lauren ‘Emi’ Emiko Powers, Arcadia High School.

“A Cinderella Christmas” marks the 5th anniversary showing at the Playhouse from the Pasadena Playhouse and Lythgoe Family Panto and features comedy, magic, dancers from “So You Think You Can Dance” and contemporary music including such pop hits as,” Meghan Trainor’s “Me Too” and “No,” Kelly Clarkson’s “Breakaway,” Michael Buble’s “Just Haven’t Met You Yet” and Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud.” The production stars Lauren Taylor, Alex Newell, Morgan Fairchild, Kenton Duty, Davi Santos, Matthew Patrick Davis, Josh Adamson, and Ben Giroux.

Lythgoe Family Panto produces fun, musical theatre the whole family can enjoy and pride themselves on creating a memorable experience a family can share together. Known for their creativity and involvement in television hits “American Idol” and “So You Think You Can Dance,” the Lythgoes are dedicated to bringing affordable theatre to families across America. Based on the Grimm fairytales and others, each story has been modernized with topical scripts for parents and well known pop songs for kids.