TRINA TURK – The perfect stop for shopping

Most people in South Pasadena have seen the chic, colorful clothes in the window of the Trina Turk boutique on Mission Street but many don’t realize that it’s actually a Trina Turk outlet store offering these fabulous designer clothes at 60% off every day.

This President’s Day weekend is a perfect time to check it out because in addition to their outlet offerings, they are having a summer sandal blowout sale with prices starting at $25. Can you say “ready for summer”?

Trina Turk is inspired by California’s vibrant multicultural mix, architecture, and landscape—a synergy that permeates her contemporary, colorful aesthetic. Infused with bold signature prints and dynamic hues unique to each collection, Trina’s modern and optimistic outlook meld the best of classic American design with a California confidence, incorporating beautiful fabrications and impeccable quality.

Founded in 1995, TRINA TURK celebrates Golden State style with eleven annual collections of chic women’s ready-to-wear and accessories, swimwear, recreation, footwear, handbags, jewelry, eyewear, a Mr. Turk menswear line, and residential décor and textiles.