Twoheys Opens South Pasadena Location

Photos courtesy Twoheys

Those who attended a recent ribbon-cutting at Twoheys included (from left) executive chef Gerardo Talamantes Sr., restaurant patron and Dodgers broadcaster Jaime Jarrin, co-owners Gregory Mallis and Tanya Christos, South Pasadena Mayor Bob Joe, Jim and Charlie Christos, South Pasadena Chamber of Commerce board chair Andrew Berk and Field Deputy Savannah Moore of Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office.

Amid Twoheys’ signature signage as a backdrop, the owners of Twoheys Restaurant in South Pasadena staged an official ribbon-cutting last week. Present for the ceremony were South Pasadena civic and community leaders. The event saluted the legendary restaurant’s continued legacy as one of Southern California’s well-known American eateries.

Executive chef Gerardo Talamantes Sr. with Mayor Bob Joe

Past Tournament of Roses Princess (1967) Barbara Beckley with co-owner Tanya Christos

Twoheys, formerly in Alhambra, has been in the San Gabriel Valley since 1943, and the home of the Original Stink-o burger continues the tradition of serving customers from near and far who come to enjoy family-friendly American fare — burgers, onion rings and soda fountain favorites, including its award-winning sundaes. Throughout its history, Twoheys has welcomed well-known celebrities, including actors Cary Grant, Mickey Rooney, Bill Murray, artist Norman Rockwell and author Ray Bradbury.

To mark the official opening, co-owner Tanya Christos recognized family members (parents Paul and Mary Ann Mallis, Gregory Mallis, Jim Christos and Charlie Christos) and Director of Operations Bill Hamal who welcomed South Pasadena Chamber board of directors: chair Andrew Berk, past chair Sam Hernandez and President and CEO Laurie Wheeler. During the morning event, South Pasadena Mayor Bob Joe presented Twoheys with a certificate from the city of South Pasadena and Field Deputy Savannah Moore of Los Angeles County Supervisor (5th District) Kathryn Barger’s office also presented a certificate to the Twoheys’ owners. A third certificate was also given on behalf of state Sen. Anthony Portantino.

Twoheys is located at 424 Fair Oaks Ave. in South Pasadena. For more information, call (626) 284-7387, email info@twoheys.com or visit twoheys.com.