Variety of Fun Including Trip to Knotts Berry Farm Part of Camp Med

Spring is here! During next week’s spring break, residents will have an opportunity to bring their children to Camp Med for some fun in the sun.

The camp will be open from Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and feature a variety of activities, games, sports and crafts. On Wednesday, campers will be heading to Knott’s Berry Farm.

The camp will serve two snacks daily. Campers must bring their own lunch. For more information, call (626) 403-7380 or visit the city’s Recreation Office, 815 Mission Street, South Pasadena from 10 a.m. to 6 pm.