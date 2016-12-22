Variety of Top Items in Live Auction at Crunch Time Party

On December 29th, from 6-9 p.m., South Pasadena will hold its annual Crunch Time Party for the city float in the 2017 Tournament of Roses Parade.
The annual fundraiser will consist of a live auction, dinner, and a raffle at the War Memorial Building in order to fundraiser for the final expenses of the South Pasadena float- including the flowers.
Members of the community can purchase tickets for $40 and participate in a raffle, a silent auction, and a live auction to donate to this cause.
Big ticket items are available in the live auction, including vacation getaways, tickets to games, fine wines and more.
In addition, with the purchase of a raffle ticket for $100, the winner will be chosen out of the pot of 100 tickets and will receive their choice of any of the live auction items before they are auctioned off. Joan Shaw, who helps coordinate the table reservations, said that, in total, “We need to earn about $85,000 to 90,000 dollars. That’s to build the float with the construction materials and flowers.”
Since South Pasadena takes on the task of building its own float, all the money is raised from the community throughout the year and those who work on all the aspects of building and decorating the city entry are volunteers.
Shaw also commented on the benefit of having a float for South Pasadena saying that “it’s really a community builder” and went on to discuss that many members of the town get involved, whether it’s high schoolers looking to gain community service hours by decorating or teams from businesses such as Bristol Farms or the South Pasadena Chamber of Commerce who come and help finish the float.
Besides the fundraisers that took place earlier in the year such as a golf tournament and the local car show, the Crunch Time Party is the last attempt to produce all the money needed to cover the cost of the float.
To make reservations and participate, contact Joan Shaw at joan@smmainsurance.com.
Crunch Time Live Auction Items
- Chow Time Dinner for six, donated by South Pas Fire Dept.
- Up, Up, and Away Helicopter Ride, donated by South Pas Police Dept.
- It’s Party Time Equipment Rental, Donated by Tom Teasley/Rob Williams
- Boxing Glove/Oscar DeLaHoya, Donated by Police Chief Art Miller
- Opus One Wine (six Bottles), Donated by John Shaw
- Gourmet Dinner, Donated by Alan and Lin Vlacich
- House in Wrightwood, Donated by Anonymous Person
- Boat Trip to Catalina, Donated by Jim Partridge
- City of South Pas Float Artwork Rendering, Donated by Janet Benjamin
- 4 Dodger Tickets Behind home plate, Plus Parking, Donated Ted Shaw
- Guests at Bass Lake Cabin, Donated by Richard & Lisa Petty
- Kern River Cabin, Donated by Paul Abbey
- Stay at a Cabin in Big Bear, Donated by Joe and Joan Payne
- Signed Poster by Magic Johnson and Vin Scully, Donated by Mark Langill
- USC Basketball Game Tickets vs Stanford, Donated by Hodgkiss Insurance
- Guests at a house in Maui, Donated by Laura and Jeff Cowan
- Three Night Stay in Whispering Pines, Donated by Jeff and Lori Ronci
- New Road Bicycle, Donated by Hodgkiss Insurance