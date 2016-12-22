Variety of Top Items in Live Auction at Crunch Time Party

On December 29th, from 6-9 p.m., South Pasadena will hold its annual Crunch Time Party for the city float in the 2017 Tournament of Roses Parade.

The annual fundraiser will consist of a live auction, dinner, and a raffle at the War Memorial Building in order to fundraiser for the final expenses of the South Pasadena float- including the flowers.

Members of the community can purchase tickets for $40 and participate in a raffle, a silent auction, and a live auction to donate to this cause.

Big ticket items are available in the live auction, including vacation getaways, tickets to games, fine wines and more.

In addition, with the purchase of a raffle ticket for $100, the winner will be chosen out of the pot of 100 tickets and will receive their choice of any of the live auction items before they are auctioned off. Joan Shaw, who helps coordinate the table reservations, said that, in total, “We need to earn about $85,000 to 90,000 dollars. That’s to build the float with the construction materials and flowers.”

Since South Pasadena takes on the task of building its own float, all the money is raised from the community throughout the year and those who work on all the aspects of building and decorating the city entry are volunteers.

Shaw also commented on the benefit of having a float for South Pasadena saying that “it’s really a community builder” and went on to discuss that many members of the town get involved, whether it’s high schoolers looking to gain community service hours by decorating or teams from businesses such as Bristol Farms or the South Pasadena Chamber of Commerce who come and help finish the float.

Besides the fundraisers that took place earlier in the year such as a golf tournament and the local car show, the Crunch Time Party is the last attempt to produce all the money needed to cover the cost of the float.

To make reservations and participate, contact Joan Shaw at joan@smmainsurance.com.

Crunch Time Live Auction Items