Virtual Bingo to Benefit Woman’s Club Scholarship Program

Support scholarships for South Pasadena High School students by signing up for “Dollars for Scholars,” a series of virtual bingo games sponsored by the Woman’s Club of South Pasadena.

Beginning Friday, Aug. 21, at 7 p.m. on the virtual Zoom application, the club will be holding weekly bingo fundraisers. Zoom is not needed on your computer. A link will be provided. Money prizes will be awarded. The club plans to continue virtual bingo games each week, same time, same place. Once players have registered and paid, a link to the game will be provided. Participants can decide if they want to receive bingo cards in the mail ($2 extra) or have them sent by email to print as needed.

Four games will be played each evening. The price ranges will be: $15 to buy in and receive four cards; $12 for an extra set of four more. Players who purchase eight tickets will then be able to buy additional sets of four cards for $10 when eight have already been purchased. Registration is on a first-come first-served basis and must be made five days in advance (to allow for mailing of cards) or within 24 hours if requesting bingo cards by email.

Sherry Plotkin, ways and means chair for WCSP, is coordinating the event. “We had to find new ways and means for raising money for our scholarships,” Plotkin said. “And what better way to bring our supporters together than a fun, challenging game of virtual bingo.”

The virtual bingo fundraiser will be in lieu of the club’s annual fashion show, holiday boutique and other club events that raise money for scholarships for graduating SPHS seniors. WCSP has been closed since the outbreak of the coronavirus, and there has been no income from special events or rental of the clubhouse. The club is also unable to hold its monthly luncheon program, which generates money for club activities. WCSP is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization founded in 1899. The scholarships are one of many WCSP philanthropic activities and outreach.

Members of the community are encouraged to support “Dollars for Scholars” and enjoy a night of virtual bingo. The event is limited to 100 participants, including those running the program. For additional information and to register, email spwcbingo@gmail.com or call (626) 437-6251.