Virtual Event to Benefit STEAM:CODERS on Oct. 22

Ray and Charmayne Ealy of STEAM:CODERS

An evening of celebration, appreciation and entertainment to benefit the work of the Pasadena-based education nonprofit STEAM:CODERS is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct 22.

Actress Emma Dumont, who plays Polaris on Fox’s “The Gifted,” will host the virtual event, called “Bridging the Digital Divide.” The night’s honorees include Vicky Colf, chief technology officer for Warner Bros. and global head of content and enterprise technology for WarnerMedia; Robert C. Davidson Jr., chairman emeritus of the ArtCenter College of Design board; and Maria Klawe, president of Harvey Mudd College.

Proceeds from the event will go toward the purchase of computer equipment (Chromebooks and laptops) and internet access (including hot spots) in support of STEAM:CODERS’ work in bringing education in science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) to underrepresented students and their families in preparation for academic and career opportunities.

For more information on donating to STEAM:CODERS, visit steamcoders.org.