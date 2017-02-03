Volunteers Make a Difference!

AYSO Region 214 saluted those who give back in a big way as the youth soccer organization held its annual Volunteer Appreciation Party last Saturday night at Almansor Court in Alhambra. Volunteer of the Year Award along with special mention to those who go beyond the call of duty were all part of the festivities. Commissioner John Mass recognized those who are instrumental to making the local AYSO organization, featuring 200 teams and more than 2,000 players, a huge success. Following the presentations, the local group, “Day Job,” performed some lively tunes while many played casino games.

