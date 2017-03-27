Walk for Kids-Ronald McDonald House Pasadena

The Walk for Kids is an approximately 3.7k (2.3 mile) noncompetitive walk/run that is designed to raise funds and awareness for the services and programs provided by the Pasadena Ronald McDonald House®. Walkers come together for a day of fun, food, entertainment and giveaways. The event is co-sponsored by the City of Pasadena and Councilmember Steve Madison.

Walk for Kids will be held on Sunday, April 2, 2017 at Central Park; 275 S. Raymond Avenue; Pasadena, CA 91105. The fun starts at 9am with registration and family activities. 10am we will have the opening ceremony & warm-up with Ronald McDonald and at 10:30am the Walk starts.

Walk special features include: Entertainment – Irish Dancing and Kickboxing, a Kids Zone with carnival games, princess, face painting, LA Clipper Girls, balloon artist and clowns. Snack area with granola bars, apple slices water and coffee.

The Pasadena Ronald McDonald House® (PRMH) is dedicated to supporting the health and well-being of children, by keeping families close to one another and to their health care and by providing a “home away from home” for families of seriously-ill children who are receiving care in Southern California.

To learn more about Walk for Kids, donate directly or register by starting or joining a team, visit www.walkforkids.org/pasadena or follow the conversation on social media using #WalkforKids. For questions please contact Victoria Kemp, Special Events Manager, at 626-204-0410 or via email at VKemp@rmhcsc.org.