White Christmas … At Some Elevations

South Pasadenans who dreamed of a white Christmas got their wish, at least from a distance — and as a bonus, the wintry view stuck around for New Year’s and beyond, too.

Last week’s storms, which dumped rain on the San Gabriel Valley, left a dusting of snow at the higher elevations, with Mount Baldy and Mount Wilson providing particularly pretty views as seen from South Pas.

The views might actually stick around a while, as forecasts for the higher elevations call for night temperatures in the 30s at least through next week.

Photos by Henk Friezer

