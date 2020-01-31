Winter ‘Crawl’ Coming Feb. 15

This year’s Winter Arts Crawl will take place on Saturday, Feb. 15 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. in South Pasadena’s business district and feature the theme, “With Love & Light,” inspired by the Valentine’s Day season and the Martin Luther King Jr. quote, “Darkness cannot drive out darkness: only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate: only love can do that.”

Honoring those themes, local artist Andy Ledesma will create original papier-mache lanterns to illuminate the Crawl route. They will be hanging up in front of all participating businesses and available at his booth at Artisans’ Alley to take home for yourself.

The quarterly “Crawls’’ bring together artists, musicians and merchants. They are sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce and produced by South Pasadena Arts Center (SPACE).

There is no cost to attend, and the evening will include art exhibitions and activities, live music, open houses, food and drink specials, and special sales in businesses. Mission Street and the adjacent blocks will be lively with event activities.

The SPARC Gallery at the Chamber offices at 1121 Mission St. will present the art exhibition “Incognition,” a show that introduces a series of abstract oil paintings by award-winning artist, author and illustrator David Shannon, who will be reading from and signing his book at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Gwrx will have a group art show featuring artists such as Gabriel Loya and Vicki Marx, as well as artwork by Arroyo Vista Elementary students.

The city’s official art curator, 11:11, will present the opening reception of its show at South Pasadena City Hall, and local businesses such as Jones Coffee, Marz, Camille Frances DePedrini, Old Focals and Kaldi Coffee and Tea will showcase works from various artists.

In addition to art, live music performances will be offered at various points, including at Berry Opera, The Munch Company, Griffins of Kinsale, Handle, Retreat, Simplee Boba, and Dinosaur Farm and Kidd’s Jewelry Heist, which have teamed up to host a “Songwriter Showcase” from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The Crawl’s first-ever Community Corner at the South Pasadena Public Library’s Community Room will offer a free lantern-making activity for all ages by artist Lisa Duardo, in addition to a performance by the Pascale Chamber Players until 5 p.m. The popular Artisans’ Alley is back with more local artisans and makers selling an array of gifts and other unique items.

Other fun activities will include The Mystics Fair at Dual Crossroads, where attendees will receive spiritual guidance. At 6:30 p.m., Videotheque will show a screening of Be My Valentine, Charlie Brown followed by a surprise, family feature at Larry’s Union Service. Adobe Design will have a Hollywood face painter from 6 to 8 p.m., and Rosebuds & Rosestuds will host a balloon artist from 4 to 6 p.m.

Local restaurants will also be offering food and drink specials.

For more information, visit southpasadena.net or visit the Facebook page: www.facebook.com/artscrawlsouthpasadena