Woman Dies at Gold Line’s Mission Station

Photo by Mitch Lehman / The Review

Authorities are investigating the death of a woman at the Gold Line Metrolink station in South Pasadena this past weekend.

A woman was found dead at the Mission Station of the Metrolink Gold Line on Sunday evening, Sept. 6, according to police.

After receiving a report of a person potentially in need of medical aid at about 6 p.m., personnel from the South Pasadena Police Department and Fire Department found an unconscious woman lying on a platform bench at the station, located at 905 Meridian Ave. The woman received immediate medical attention, according to a news release from the SPPD, but had already died.

There does not appear to be any foul play involved in the woman’s death, the news release added. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is handling the investigation due to the location of the incident.

Ramon Montenegro, a spokesman for the sheriff’s Transit Service Bureau, said Wednesday afternoon that no updates were available, and that the L.A. County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office had removed the woman’s body as it began its inquiry.