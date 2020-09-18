Write-In Candidates Have Until Oct. 20 to Enter Election

The South Pasadena General Election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3. The city of South Pasadena consolidates with the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk to conduct and administer municipal elections. The county is responsible for the mailing of voter information guides, sample ballots and vote-by-mail ballots to all eligible voters.

The period to file nomination papers as a write-in candidate runs through Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 5 p.m. All candidates are urged to file as early as possible. Note that write-in candidates are not included in the official sample ballot.

Nomination papers are filed with the South Pasadena City Clerk’s Office. Once a candidate formally files, the information is forwarded to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s Office. Nomination papers will be available on the first day of the nomination period. Appointments are required.

In light of COVID-19 and the stay-at-home order issued by the governor, appointments are required to pick up the hard copy nomination packet and an appointment to review the nomination packet via Zoom. Reviewing nomination papers will take about 30 minutes. A follow-up appointment must be made in order to submit the completed nomination packet before the deadline.

Contact CityClerk@southpasadenaca.gov or (626) 403-7232 to request to schedule appointments.