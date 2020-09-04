Youth Year-Round Reading Challenges at the Library

The South Pasadena Public Library is offering three open-ended, year-round reading challenges for children and teens. Participants can sign up anytime. There’s no specific end date and participants can read at their own pace.

Once registered, participants may choose three different challenges based on their age. 1000 Books Before Kindergarten is for children up to 5 years old; Reading Explorers is for children ages 6-12; 100 Books Before College is for teens ages 13-18. Interested participants can register using the Beanstack app for iPhone or Android or through the library’s website.

The South Pasadena Public Library building is currently closed to the public for the health and safety of the community. Library Takeout, a no-contact check-out/pick-up service, is now available. Library Takeout is open Monday-Thursday 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Friday-Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; and closed Sunday.

Information is available on the library website at southpasadenaca.gov/library.