Library Adds Platform for Digital Reading

First published in the Feb. 18 print issue of the South Pasadena Review .

The South Pasadena Public Library now offers a platform for reading e-newspapers and e-magazines, through its membership in the Southern California Library Cooperative.

PressReader — available on both web browsers or as an app on Android or IOS devices — offers unlimited access to newspapers and magazines from more than 120 countries in 60 languages. It offers the ability to instantly translate English articles into 21 languages.

Popular titles include the Los Angeles Times, Newsweek, The Guardian, The Insider, Smithsonian Magazine, Variety and New York Post.

Users can digitally view magazine and newspapers as they would appear in print or convert articles into a text-only view. Accessibility tools include the availability to adjust font size easily and the screen reader function to listen to stories in English.