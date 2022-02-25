Pasadena Symphony Begins Search for New Director

First published in the Feb. 18 print issue of the South Pasadena Review .

The Pasadena Symphony has announced both the start of a search for a new music director and also its 2022-23 schedule.

Orchestra officials said they have formed a team of musicians, board members and staff to work collaboratively to select a new conductor to succeed David Lockington, who had been the orchestra’s musical director since 2013.

The orchestra’s new season begins Oct. 22 and concludes on April 29 under the direction of seven guest conductors. There will be a Composers’ Showcase, which includes emerging as well as established conductors along with well-known favorites at each concert.

The concerts are held at the Ambassador Auditorium in Pasadena except for the traditional holiday candlelight concert, which will be held Dec. 17 at All Saints Church in Pasadena.

The full schedule, for concerts beginning at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., can be seen on PasadenaSymphony.org and tickets can be purchased by calling (626) 793-7172.