First published in the Feb. 18 print issue of the South Pasadena Review .

The South Pasadena High School varsity girls’ soccer team’s season ended after being shut out by visiting Paraclete of Lancaster, 1-0, in a first-round CIF-SS Division 4 playoff match on Saturday.

The Tigers finished the season as Rio Hondo League runners-up after posting a 6-1-3 record (7-3-4 overall).