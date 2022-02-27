South Pasadena Summer Day Camp Offerings

The South Pasadena Community Services Department will have new summer day camp offerings at San Pascual Stables starting in June. Registration opens on Monday, Feb. 28 at 8 a.m.

Open for ages 5 to 12, Summer Day Camp will offer classes in horsemanship, English riding, and general horse care, all in the heart of the Arroyo. Each camp day includes one riding lesson per day, one horsemanship lesson per day, and additional activities, including arts and crafts and games.

Morning and afternoon camps will run weekly from June 6 through August 5, a South Pasadena announcement said.

Resident and non-resident pricing is available online when you register. To sign up, visit www.southpasadenaca.gov/onlinereg.