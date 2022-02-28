Restoration Concert Series Resumes in March

The Restoration Committee of the South Pasadena Friends of the Library is pleased to announce that the Restoration Concerts are resuming in March. The next concert is on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. featuring a piano trio with Rafael Rishik – violin, Giovanna Moraga Clayton – cello, and Robert Thies – piano. The program features the Beethoven Piano Trio Op 1, No. 1 and Brahms C Major Piano Trio Op. 87.

Tickets at the door are $20. The concert is being held at the Library Community Room at 1115 El Centro St. in South Pasadena. Proof of Covid vaccination and valid identification must be shown at the door and masks must be worn at all times.

Violinist Rafael Rishik was born in New York City and started the violin at age 4. At age six he was one of the youngest students ever accepted to the Juilliard School of Music. Music has always been a big part of Rishik’s musical life. He spent several years performing with the Camerata Pacifica and is a founding member of the New Hollywood String Quartet. He has participated in numerous festivals, including the Israel Chamber Music Festival, Carmel Bach Festival, Spoleto Festival of Two Worlds, The Music Academy of the West and most recently The International Chamber Orchestra of Puerto Rico.

Cellist Giovanna Moraga Clayton was destined to have a life and career as a musician. Born to musicians in Toluca, Mexico, where she began her studies at age six, Clayton was always surrounded by a wide variety of music. She made her solo debut at age 14 and, since then, has been a featured soloist with orchestras in North and Central America. Upon her return from an eight-month fellowship with the Chicago Symphony, Clayton won positions with the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra (2004), Hollywood Bowl Orchestra and the New West and Santa Barbara symphonies.

Pianist Robert Thies is an artist renowned for his consummate musicianship and poetic temperament. He first captured worldwide attention in 1995 when he won the Gold Medal at the Second International Prokofiev Competition in St. Petersburg, Russia. With this victory, Thies became the only American pianist to win first prize in a Russian piano competition since Van Cliburn’s famed triumph in Moscow in 1958. Thies enjoys a diverse career as an orchestral soloist, recitalist, and chamber musician. He has already performed forty concerti with orchestras all over the world. A dedicated chamber musician, Thies is highly sought after as a collaborator, and he has shared the stage with many esteemed musicians, including those from the LA Philharmonic and the LA Chamber Orchestra.

The January and February Restoration concerts were canceled due to the rapidly spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Two concerts have now been added to replace those concerts. Pianist Robert Thies will perform on May 8, 2022 and violinist Cindy Wu and pianist Ines Irawati will perform on January 29, 2023. Tickets from the January and February 2022 concerts can be used for the rescheduled concerts. Tickets for purchase will also be available at the door.

The Restoration Concerts Committee, a committee of the non-profit organization, The Friends of the South Pasadena Public Library, has a goal to bring world-class music at an affordable price to the concertgoers in South Pasadena and surrounding communities. As our name suggests, net proceeds from the concerts provide for restorations, enhancements and other benefits to the South Pasadena Library and Community Room.