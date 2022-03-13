South Pasadena Police Department Crime Report | Feb. 18, 2022

A 50-year-old Lynwood man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after being pulled over at 1 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, in the 1100 block of Fair Oaks Avenue.

Catalytic converters were reported stolen from the following vehicles:

A Toyota Prius parked in the 200 block of Fair Oaks Avenue at 4:16 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8. The thieves were described as two 30-year-old Middle Eastern men driving a white BMW SUV.

An Acura TL sedan parked in the 300 block of Pasadena Avenue between 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, and 9:50 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 10

A Toyota Tundra pickup truck parked in the 600 block of Magnolia Street between 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, and 7 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14

A lockbox was reported stolen from Canoe House after someone smashed through a window with a rock to burglarize the business sometime from 4:25-4:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12.

An unknown person was reported to have smashed the front glass door of Domino’s Pizza on Fair Oaks Avenue sometime from 7:41-8:13 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12.

An unidentified man was seen taking mail from a mailbox in the 1900 block of Edgewood Drive at 5:57 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 6.

A 26-year-old San Bernardino man was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting medication from Rite Aid on Fair Oaks Avenue at 10:14 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11. Police said he also was in possession of drug paraphernalia.

A 29-year-old Los Angeles man was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting alcohol from Vons on Fair Oaks Avenue at 7:11 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9.

There was a hit-and-run reported at 12:59 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, near the intersection of Lyndon Street and Fremont Avenue.

These alleged crimes and incidents were reported to the South Pasadena Police Department between Tuesday, Feb. 8, and Monday, Feb. 14. Information was gathered from a weekly crime summary published by SPPD’s Crime Prevention Unit.