Rally shows support for Ukraine

Dozens gathered in South Pasadena this past weekend to showcase solidarity with Ukraine, which has battled for weeks to fend off a Russian invasion that has killed thousands and resulted in an exodus of more than 1 million refugees from the European nation. Photo courtesy Andrew Berk
