Tigers Topple San Marino in League Game, 6-1

First published in the April 1 print issue of the South Pasadena Review .

The South Pasadena High School baseball team won its third straight Rio Hondo League game by downing host San Marino, 6-1, last Friday.

Senior Alex Hodis pitched his third complete game of the season as he struck out five while allowing only two hits and one unearned run. Hodis lowered his ERA to 1.30 and his opposing batting average to .124 while picking up his third win of the season.

The Tigers ran wild on the base paths, racking up 11 stolen bases as a team led by senior DJ Pearson, who tallied a base hit, four stolen bases, an RBI and a run scored. Senior Jack Riffle registered a pair of doubles to raise his team-best batting average to .455 (20-for-44) while also collecting two RBIs for a team-high 13 on the season.

Sophomore Luke Riffle recorded a base hit, two stolen bases and two runs scored, while sophomore Nolan Adams doubled with an RBI and a run scored. Junior Jason Yipp notched a base hit, two stolen bases, an RBI and a run scored, junior Quinn Stirling produced a base hit, a stolen base and an RBI, senior Joe Kazarian had a stolen base and a run scored, and junior Richard Conti stole one base.

South Pas (10-4 overall record, 4-3 in league), which currently sits third in the league standings a half-game behind Monrovia and Temple City (4-2 league marks), is scheduled to take a break from league action by hosting Flintridge Prep of La Cañada Flintridge in a nonleague game on Friday, April 1, at 3:15 p.m. The Tigers will resume league play by hosting Temple City on Thursday, April 7, at 3:30 p.m.