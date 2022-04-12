Outlook Newspapers | Building strong communities, one smile at a time.

Search The Site

Features

13-year-old Honored for His Efforts in Tackling Fire

(Photo by Mark Kellam / The Review) - South Pasadena Fire Chief Paul Riddle presented a proclamation to 13-year-old Evan Morales on Tuesday for his efforts calling 911 during a fire in his multi-family complex in February.
Previous Article
Tigers Topple San Marino in League Game, 6-1
Next Article
Number of COVID-Related Paramedic Calls Declines
Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About Us

Outlook Newspapers is a set of weekly newspapers with a vision of not only informing the communities we serve, but strengthening the relationships among its members and organizations.

Contact us: https://southpasadenareview.com/contact-us

Follow Us