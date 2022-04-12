Party Boosts Eclectic Fest

First published in the April 8 print issue of the South Pasadena Review .

Photos by Susan Bradforth

The Review

The South Pasadena Chamber of Commerce and the Eclectic Friends of the Arts hosted a fundraiser under the tent at Mamma’s Brick Oven Pizza in South Pasadena on April 3. Attendees were able to peruse silent auction items and raffle prizes donated by local businesses and individuals and enjoy Steve and Jamie Inzunza’s Mamma’s Brick Oven cuisine.

Supporters of the event were treated to special musical performances by Taylor Plenn & Hank Mehren, Jackson Mankowski, Maria Taylor and Elliot Caine.

The Creative Community Awards for contributions to art, music and culture in South Pasadena were awarded to Jeanie Joe and Ed Donnelly.

The Eclectic Music Festival will be held on April 30. For More information, please go to their website TheEclectic.Rocks.