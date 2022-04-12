Outlook Newspapers | Building strong communities, one smile at a time.

Party Boosts Eclectic Fest

Photo by Susan Bradforth / The Review Attendees at the Eclectic Fest Preview Party last Sunday included Chantal and Ed Donnelly, with Jeannie Joe. Ed Donnelly and Joe were both honored with the Creative Community Awards for their contributions to the local arts, music and culture scene. The South Pasadena Chamber of Commerce and the Eclectic Friends of the Arts hosted the party, which served as a fundraiser for the April 30 music festival.
