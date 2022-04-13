Conti, Becerra, Riffle Help South Pas Beat Gabrielino

First published in the April 8 print issue of the South Pasadena Review .

The South Pasadena High School varsity baseball team snapped its two-game losing streak by defeating visiting Gabrielino High of San Gabriel, 5-3, in a nonleague game on Monday.

Junior Richard Conti collected a base hit, an RBI, a stolen base and a run scored. Junior Ivan Becerra recorded a base hit and a pair of runs scored. Junior Quinn Stirling and sophomore Nolan Adams each produced a base hit, a stolen base and a run scored.

Senior Jack Riffle registered a base hit, a stolen base and an RBI. Senior Lucian St. Vaughn and sophomore Luke Riffle each tallied an RBI, while the latter added a stolen base. Senior Garrett Haley and junior Jack Holley each stole one base.

South Pas (12-6 overall record, 4-3 in league) is scheduled to host La Cañada in a Rio Hondo League matchup on Friday, April 15, at 3:30 p.m.

PASADENA POLY 8, TIGERS 5

South Pas dropped its second straight nonleague game by falling to visiting Pasadena Poly on Saturday. Senior DJ Pearson collected a pair of base hits and two RBIs, while Jack Riffle registered two hits and a run scored. Stirling produced a double, an RBI and a run scored. Adams added a base hit and a run scored. Becerra notched a pair of base hits. Luke Riffle and senior Joe Kazarian each logged a base hit, sophomore Devin Robinson tallied a base hit and an RBI, and Conti and Haley each scored a run.

FLINTRIDGE PREP 13, TIGERS 7

SPHS lost a nonleague game to visiting Flintridge Prep last Friday. Haley finished with a base hit, a pair of RBIs and a run scored. Jack Riffle notched a double and a pair of RBIs. Stirling had a base hit, an RBI and a run scored. Luke Riffle, Adams and Pearson each recorded a base hit and a run scored, Kazarian added a base hit and an RBI, and St. Vaughn and Holley each scored once.

TIGERS 2, ALHAMBRA 0

Adams helped lead South Pasadena over visiting Alhambra in a nonleague game last Wednesday by twirling a complete game shutout. He needed 63 pitches to retire the 21 batters he faced, allowing only two hits and one walk with four strikeouts.

Stirling finished 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI, Jack Riffle went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, and Pearson and Holley each scored once.